Caught On Camera: Gujarat Man Hit By Truck. He Walks Away Unhurt The whole incident unfolds in just a few seconds

The man got up and walked away unharmed.



The video shows a pedestrian, standing in the middle of an intersection, getting hit by a yellow garbage truck. The impact sends him rolling over on the ground. However, the very next second, he gets up and walks out of the way of the truck, seemingly unharmed. It is only after a few seconds that the truck comes to a stop. As a bike rider stops to check on him, the man heads towards the middle of the road to pick up something. The dramatic incident unfolds within a few, very quick seconds.



Watch the video below:

#WATCH Man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway in #Gujarat's Godhra (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/fmnqd0IYnJ - ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018



A similar incident took place in China last year when a



