Dog Dumped In Trash Truck Fights Hard To Avoid Being Crushed. Watch

The dog was discovered yelping and entangled in trash and debris by employees at Willowbank waste site near Ipswich, Queensland earlier this month.



According to RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty, the tiny dog may have been tossed into the trash deliberately. In an attempt to find the culprit responsible for the crime, the animal welfare group posted the surveillance footage on its





"How he survived is nothing short of a miracle," said Mr Beatty.



Watch the video below:



(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for some viewers.)





"Everyone originally thought that he had been tied up and thrown in a bag, but it's now apparent that he was badly entangled in debris. It appears that he was hurled in with the bin contents and then whirled around with the rubbish as the crusher blade comes down again and again," said the RSPCA Queensland spokesperson. "No one can believe he's still alive."



