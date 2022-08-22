Watch: Group Of Peppa Pigs Dance To Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma At Party

The clip has amassed more than 26,000 views on Twitter so far.

For kids around the world, the animated character Peppa Pig holds a special place in their hearts. While many are familiar with the cute piglet, it is unlikely that one would have seen her Bollywood side.

A video shared on Twitter shows a group of dancers, dressed as Peppa Pig, performing at an event where instead of grooving to a typical nursery rhyme, the troupe gets desi and dance to the Bollywood song Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

The dancers look seasoned as they match every beat of the track and ace the hook step in a well-coordinated performance. While the video couldn't capture the children's reaction to the dance, one can imagine that they were stunned to see this version of Peppa Pig.

“Truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. All algorithms finally converge to a Peppa Pig Bollywood dance troupe,” the caption read.

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

The contagious energy of the dancers caused many to watch the video on loop.

Some thought that it was an “impressive” performance.

This is not the first time that the entertaining song Kala Chashma has caught a hold of people abroad. Earlier this year, a dance crew from Norway named Quick Style had gone viral for putting up a dynamic performance on the trackat a wedding.