Watch: Great White Shark Plays With Underwater Camera. Cute Or Scary?

Want to know what a shark looks like up close and personal but also be a safe distance away? This video posted by Massey University does just that. It gives a glimpse of a Great White Shark playing with an underwater camera. And even though the close ups of the shark's pointy teeth look terrifying, its playfulness makes this quite an entertaining video.
The video has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean near the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand using a Baited Remote Underwater Video set (BRUV). The unit comprises two video cameras along with a canister of bait attached to a steel frame. It is used to survey marine life.
The footage captured shows the shark, 3 to 4 metres long, trying to bite the bait canister at first, then lifting it with its jaws and dragging it away, not once but thrice.
"The shark calmly circled the bait for a few minutes before approaching the gear and giving it a few 'curiosity bites'. It then effortlessly picked up the entire BRUV set, swam with it up to the surface, and then dropped it back to the sea floor. It did this a total of three times, before losing interest and swimming off," explains Massey scientist Dr Adam Smith.
"Shark is obviously helping humans to get nicer frame. Thank you shark," says one YouTube user on the video. "What a good fish!" says another.
