Watch: Forest Officials In Tamil Nadu Rescue Deer From Open Well, Internet Overwhelmed

Forest officials rescue deer from an open well

A video is going viral on social media which shows forest department officials in Tamil Nadu rescuing a deer from a well. The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter on Wednesday.

Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team ???? Every life is precious #TNForest#rescuepic.twitter.com/eudlGHe8Hn — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 11, 2022

“Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team. Every life is precious #TNForest #rescue,” she said in her tweet.

Apart from the rescue video, Ms Sahu also shared pictures of the deer from the well.

The rescue video has received over 8,300 views and over 617 likes so far. Users have praised the department for saving the deer's life in the comment section.

“LAW OF KARMA !!! Keep doing GOOD DEEDS, for others. Your Good Deeds will return, back in some or other form. MANKIND needs to understand it,” a user commented.

“There is still humanity in this world great effort,” a second user wrote.

“Humanity,” commented a third user.

Animal rescue videos are quite heartwarming to watch and that is why they become popular on social media.

Last month, a video of a rescued tiger being released into the Sunderbans went popular on social media.

