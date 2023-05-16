Watch: Forest Officer Shares Video Of Caged Leopard Being Released Into The Wild

As soon as the officials open the cage, the wild cat makes a run for the forest.

Videos of wild animals being released back into their natural habitats are always a treat to watch. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts and clips about wildlife, shared a heartwarming video showing a rescued leopard being released into a forest.

Mr Kaswan shared the video with a caption that read, ''That leopard was in some hurry. Successfully rescued & released in the wild. Without any untoward incident. Yesterday night by our teams. Forest is a 24X7 job.''

Watch the video here:

That leopard was in some hurry. Successfully rescued & released in wild. Without any untoward incident. Yesterday night by our teams. Forest is a 24X7 job. pic.twitter.com/1Bny0fXhId — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 14, 2023

The 19-second clip shows officials releasing the leopard into the forest at night after its rescue. Notably, leopards often stray into areas inhabited by humans. The wild cat was kept in a cage on the back of a small pickup truck. As soon as the officials open the cage and set it free, the wild cat climbs out of the truck and makes a run for the forest.

The video has delighted social media users who used heart emoticons to shower love on the video. Many wrote how they're waiting for the day when animal captivity completely ceases to exist, and others thanked the forest department for their efforts.

One user wrote, ''Well done. Nothing better than successfully releasing a wild animal back in the wild. Kudos to the team.'' Another commented, ''Huge Respect for the Forest Department they're actually real heroes of nature . Rescuing and saving precious gems of mother nature.Hats Off.''

A third said, ''Loved the way forest folks are working, Full Energy and passion towards work!!'' A fourth added, ''Not at all easy that too during night time.''

A few days back, he shared a video of a wild Bengal tiger drinking water at the side of a national highway passing through Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the wild cat can be seen quenching its thirst while the traffic on both ends waits for the jungle king to finish its task.