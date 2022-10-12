Watch: Food Blogger Makes Parantha With Chocolate Chips And Ice Cream, Internet Says 'Big No'

People were not amused to see these dishes become one

Fusion food has become the latest trend. Almost every food blogger on social media is experimenting and combining different dishes to create a new one. But don't you think certain dishes should never be combined together? Now, we have found another such confusing fusion dish that is bound to perturb you. Shikha Shetty decided to make a parantha with a twist.

The blogger made a chocolate chip parantha with a topping of vanilla ice cream. The video has around 1,93,000 views on Instagram. In the video, Ms Shetty can be seen filling chocolate chips with wheat flour dough. Once the parantha is properly cooked, she adds vanilla ice cream and drizzles some chocolate syrup on top.

Along with the video, the influencer wrote, "This combination will blow your mind! Chocolate Paratha with Vanilla Icecream & Chocolate Chips Try it and thank me later."

Watch the video here:

Parantha, chocolate and ice cream are dishes that are often enjoyed for separately but not together; however, people were not amused to see these dishes become one. However, some people did find this fusion dish appetising.

A user wrote, "This is seriously the height of "kuch bhee." Another user wrote, "Only you can come up with such unique combinations!!!!! I shall definitely try this and let you know."

The third commented, "Yuck. Neverrrr."