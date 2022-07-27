Watch: Fisherman In US Catches Giant Wolf Fish, Internet Says 'Nature Is Brutal And Amazing'

The wolf fish is a top predator and it can grow up to five feet long.

A fisherman in the United States recently caught a monster wolf fish, gave it a lobster to eat and threw it back into the ocean.

Taking to Instagram, Maine fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video of himself catching the giant fish. At the beginning of the clip, the wolf fish can be seen lying on the floor of the boat. As it growls and thrashes around, Mr Knowles can then be seen picking up the creature and holding it up to the camera.

"Meet my dog!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

"It's trying to bite me. They can bite too," Mr Knowles could be heard saying in the video. "It killed everything in the trap. We don't get them very often, they're protected. We let them go as soon as we get them. I guess we'll give him a snack seeing as he's already killed everything," he added.

At the end of the video, Mr Knowles could be seen lowering the fish toward a dead lobster that the fish had only killed. The creature, however, is seen lunging toward him for a second. "I'm scared," Mr Knowles is heard saying as he dodged the fish.

Viral Video | Horse Stomps Over Baraatis Dancing At Wedding Procession In UP

He is then again seen lowering the fish to the lobster. This time, the creature opens its mouth and sinks its teeth into the lobster's shell, following which the fisherman throws the fish - with the lobster still locked in its jaws - back into the ocean.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. While one user wrote, "Mother Nature is absolutely brutal and it's amazing," another added, "Wow! That thing is crazy!" A third said, "Haha that's incredible." "That is one ugly fish. Neat to see though lol," commented fourth.

According to Newsweek, the wolf fish is a top predator. It has a row of long sharp teeth that can often be seen protruding from its mouth. The creature can inflict a very painful bite. It can grow up to five feet long and they mainly feed on smaller fish and crustaceans.