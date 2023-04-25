Watch: Family Of Bears In The US Jumps On A Trampoline

Group of bears merrily plays on trampoline.

Jumping on a trampoline is fun, and kids enjoy it a lot. Grownups also can't resist the excitement of it. Trampolines are used by people for both recreational and competitive purposes. But now, a video that has gone viral online demonstrates that bears also like using trampolines for pleasure.

Watch the video here:





The video depicts some bears having a recent "family reunion" in Connecticut. Five bears can clearly be seen having fun on a trampoline in a Farmington backyard.

The owner of the property and trampoline asserts that the bear family has previously been in the neighbourhood and that this is not the first time.

Everyone on the internet adores the video because of its attractiveness.

The video was shared on Facebook by Olivia Germano on April 7.

The video was well-liked and widely shared on social media. It received a lot of interesting comments.

"You have to be careful, but they are skiddish. Were in my yard the other day, and they ran (romped) when they sensed movement at the door," wrote one user.

Another user who got scared of the video said, "That is so scary. My parents don't live very far from you, so I worry about them...".

"They are so beautiful, and if left alone, they cause no problems," commented a third user.