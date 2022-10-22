Watch: Family Installs Inflatable Pumpkin Double The Size Of Home For Halloween

Picture shows a huge pumpkin outside a home.

People have already begun the preparations for Halloween in full swing. While some people have already decided on their costumes, others have decorated their houses with lavish accessories. One video that has surfaced on the internet shows a Halloween decor that has attracted a lot of online attention.

Posted by an Instagram user named Kiel James Patrick five days ago, the video shows a huge pumpkin outside his home. On the social media platform, Mr Patrick posted a video and informed his followers that his father has been happy to have the biggest Halloween inflatable in the neighbourhood for over ten years.

But this year, many more neighbours of his had taken the initiative and created even larger inflatables. His father lost his Halloween enthusiasm when he saw that. Then Mr Patrick's entire family decided to order a huge inflatable as a replacement for him.

"We believe in the great Pumpkin," Mr Patrick wrote while sharing the post. He also informed that they are going to leave this huge pumpkin outside their house until Christmas.

The video has attracted more than 6.9 lakh views and over 63,000 likes since being shared. Several users have flooded the post's comment area with heartwarming remarks appreciating the family's initiative.

"This is the best and funniest thing I will see all season. I LOVE IT," wrote one user.

Another said, "Awww, love it! How could that amazing pumpkin not revive anyone's Halloween spirit?"

Praising the family's efforts, another user commented, "That's great! Love that the family came together to help make your Dad number 1!"