Watch: Elderly Couple Recreates 'Zootopia' Scene, Internet Is All Hearts

An adorable video of an elderly couple recreating a scene from Disney's 'Zootopia' film has gone viral on the internet. The heartwarming video was shared on an Instagram page named Achamass, with the caption "Our version". In the clip, the couple can be seen recreating various poses from the animated movie. But what caught the internet's attention was the remarkable attention to detail displayed by the duo.

The short video shows the man holding the camera and recreating the scenes from the film with his wife. The couple brought characters Nick and Judy from the movie 'Zootopia' to life in a real-world setting. They perfectly mimicked the animated characters in their selfie poses and captured the hearts of millions.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram just a few days back and since then it has garnered nearly 50 million views. The video has also accumulated more than 5.5 million likes and several reactions. In the comments section, while some users called the clip "adorable," others called it "beautiful".

"it's their world and we're just living in it," wrote one user. "Aahhh.. my heart is full now," said another. "I was not ready for this cuteness," commented a third. "This is what a well-lived life looks like," added another.

Meanwhile, the video is part of a social media trend called Zootopia Selfie Trend. In this, users recreate the signature poses and facial expressions of the film's beloved characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. This trend took TikTok by storm in December last year and since it has continued to gain momentum in 2023 as well.