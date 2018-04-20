Watch: Drunk Driver Loses Control, Rams Car Into School Wall Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the accident

Share EMAIL PRINT The accident took place in the early hours of Monday.



Fortunately, as the accident happened before school time at around 6:00 am, no children were hurt. The driver also managed to escape without any injuries.



The footage captured on April 16 at Dongguan City in south China's Guangdong Province shows a silver car losing control and ramming into a primary school's boundary wall.



Watch the shocking video below:







In October last year, a speeding car that lost control and



Click for more





Shocking footage from China shows the exact moment a speeding car crashed right into a school gate in the early hours of Monday. According to CGTN, the driver of the car was found to be drunk.Fortunately, as the accident happened before school time at around 6:00 am, no children were hurt. The driver also managed to escape without any injuries.The footage captured on April 16 at Dongguan City in south China's Guangdong Province shows a silver car losing control and ramming into a primary school's boundary wall.Watch the shocking video below:In October last year, a speeding car that lost control and got stuck in a tree in China had shocked onlookers.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter