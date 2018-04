Watch: Drunk Driver Loses Control, Rams Car Into School Wall

Shocking footage from China shows the exact moment a speeding car crashed right into a school gate in the early hours of Monday. According to CGTN, the driver of the car was found to be drunk.Fortunately, as the accident happened before school time at around 6:00 am, no children were hurt. The driver also managed to escape without any injuries.The footage captured on April 16 at Dongguan City in south China's Guangdong Province shows a silver car losing control and ramming into a primary school's boundary wall.Watch the shocking video below:In October last year, a speeding car that lost control and got stuck in a tree in China had shocked onlookers.Click for more trending news