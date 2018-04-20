Watch: Drunk Driver Loses Control, Rams Car Into School Wall

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the accident

Offbeat | | Updated: April 20, 2018 12:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Watch: Drunk Driver Loses Control, Rams Car Into School Wall

The accident took place in the early hours of Monday.

Shocking footage from China shows the exact moment a speeding car crashed right into a school gate in the early hours of Monday. According to CGTN, the driver of the car was found to be drunk.

Fortunately, as the accident happened before school time at around 6:00 am, no children were hurt. The driver also managed to escape without any injuries.

The footage captured on April 16 at Dongguan City in south China's Guangdong Province shows a silver car losing control and ramming into a primary school's boundary wall.

Watch the shocking video below:

Comments


In October last year, a speeding car that lost control and got stuck in a tree in China had shocked onlookers.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

car accident chinaChinaCar accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya Kodnani

................................ Advertisement ................................