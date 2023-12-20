Watch: Dog Takes A Joyful Ride On Bengaluru Bus, Video Melts Hearts On Internet

The dog charmed his way into the hearts of every passenger

There's a reason why dogs are referred to as man's best friend. These adorable creatures can lift anyone's spirits with their endearing actions, making them not just companions, but also helpers, protectors, and even lifesavers. Recently, a wholesome video showing a dog taking a bus ride has surfaced on the internet.

In Bengaluru, a stray dog recently embarked on a bus adventure, charming passengers along the route from Marathahalli to Indiranagar. This furry explorer confidently manoeuvred through the bustling city streets, initially surprising passengers who quickly embraced the unexpected four-legged companion.

The video was shared by What Around Bengaluru on Instagram on November 20. The mundane hum of the bus was replaced by a joyous symphony of smiles and laughter as passengers showered the dog with pats and gentle words. Cameras flashed, capturing the heartwarming scene and transforming the ordinary commute into a memory to cherish.

See the video here:

The dog charmed his way into the hearts of every passenger, transforming strangers into instant friends.

The video has amassed 1.5 million views and nearly 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

"Bengaluru is so pet friendly.. this is the proof. If you have a problem go to another state," a user wrote.

"Reason to love Bangalore .. Pet-friendly city ... you will see dogs being fed every single day in almost every area ... I feel happy to go out," another user wrote on Instagram.

"This is why I love Bengaluru," the third user wrote.