Watch: Dog Found Swimming 220 Kms Off Thai Coast, Rescued By Oil Rig Workers

An exhausted dog found paddling 220 kilometres (135 miles) off the coast of Thailand was rescued from the ocean on Friday. The brown dog was spotted by oil rig workers in the Gulf of Thailand, who managed to rescue him by putting a rope around his neck and hauling him up. Cold and shivering, the plucky canine was nicknamed Boonrod by his rescuers -- Thai for "survivor from karma".

How Boonrod ended so far out at sea is still unknown, though the crew speculates that he may have fallen off a fishing trawler.

Rig worker Vitisak Payalaw told CNN that his fellow staff members spotted the dog swimming towards the platform on the afternoon of April 12, and held out a pole for him. But with his grasp slipping repeatedly, he was unable to climb up.

"I thought that if we didn't move quickly, I would not be able to help him," said Mr Payalaw. "If he lost his grip, it would be very difficult to help him.

"His eyes were so sad. He just kept looking up just like he wanted to say, 'please help me,'" he said.

The workers then decided to throw a rope around the pooch and pull him up. Mr Payalaw wrote about the rescue in a now-viral Facebook post, sharing pictures of Boonrod.

Once the dog was on board, the crew gave him a bath, some fresh water and an electrolyte drink

He was then returned to dry land on Monday, and taken in by animal charity Watchdog Thailand.

If no one comes forward to claim Boonrod, Mr Payalaw has promised to adopt him.

