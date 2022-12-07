Watch: DJ Khaled Gets Haircut In The Middle Of Saudi Arabian Desert, Shows Off New Look

In the clip, the DJ is seen seated in a barber chair

DJ Khaled who is known for pulling some crazy publicity stunts, surprised his fans with yet another one. After thanking Drake for his toilet bowl gifts, the 47-year-old was off to Saudi Arabia to check one more stunt off his bucket list. A video has surfaced on social media websites showing him getting a haircut in the middle of a Saudi Arabian desert.

The video was shared on Instagram, with a caption that reads, '' DJ Khaled getting a shape up in the middle of the desert in #Alula.''

Watch the video here:

In the clip, the DJ is seen seated in a barber chair with a group of sand dunes around him. The barber holding a comb and trimmer is focused on giving him an expert haircut. Meanwhile, Khaled pans his camera to show his fans and viewers where he is.

A dry desert and a few tents can be seen standing in the distance. After the haircut is done, he shows off his new look, and signs off with his newly coined motto, "God did."

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 6000 views since being shared on Instagram and hundreds of comments. "I am not impressed with the shape of the haircut.. I think he needs ANOTHER ONE!" commented one user. Another said, '' Lol Taking a chair and wireless clippers to the middle of the desert is nuts.'' A third said, '' That's What's Up Khaled Keep Shining..Keep Grinding.''

This Saudi Arabian haircut comes just weeks after the producer posted clips of himself playing basketball. A few days back, DJ Khaled gave two lucky fans the chance to stay in a decked-out Airbnb stay that includes a replica of his own sneaker closet. According to New York Post, the hip-hop mogul invited fans to cop an exclusive stay inside a recreation of his legendary sneaker closet in Miami, bookable on Airbnb.



