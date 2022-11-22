Sleep In DJ Khaled's Sneaker Closet For Rs 900 Per Night On Airbnb

DJ Khaled owns over 10,000 sneakers.

Whenever celebrities allow their fans to peek into their lives or spend time with them, it usually takes the form of a dinner or a general meet-up. In this digital age, where anything is possible thanks to online services, DJ Khaled is giving two lucky fans the chance to stay in a decked-out Airbnb stay that includes a replica of his own sneaker closet.

According to New York Post, the hip-hop mogul is inviting fans to cop an exclusive stay inside a recreation of his legendary sneaker closet in Miami, bookable on Airbnb. Sneakerheads, fans, and people looking for a sunny escape can reserve two one-night stays, occurring on December 5 and 6, for two guests each at only $11 (Rs 900) per night.

"They can request to book the stays beginning November 29. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami," reported the news outlet.

The homestay company posted about this opportunity on the social media platform Instagram with a caption that reads, "DJ Khaled's legendary sneaker collection is now on Airbnb. Come hang out in the Miami sunshine, leave with an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 5 from @djkhaled's We the Best collection."

According to TMZ, the house has all the bells and whistles, including an outdoor lounge and the obligatory pool. The best part is, it's loaded with some of Khaled's most prized possessions - sneakers. Whoever gets the keys will be able to sleep in gym shoe heaven. Khaled recreated his legendary sneaker closet, and it features a ton of his personal kicks, but not all of them; he has more than 10,000 pairs.

Featured Video Of The Day "(Congress) Alliance For Country's Sake": Team Uddhav Amid Savarkar Row