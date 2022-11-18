Watch: Daniel Craig Shows Off Dancing Skills In A Commercial, Internet Calls It 'Wildest Thing Ever'

Internet branded the video as the "wildest thing" they've ever seen.

A new vodka commercial featuring 'James Bond' actor Daniel Craig is making waves on the internet. The advertisement, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, shows Mr Craig transitioning from the spotlight movie star into a smooth-sliding and jiving man on the town.

The commercial for Belvedere Vodka, which premiered last week, runs for more than two minutes. It begins with a white-suited Mr Craig standing on a bridge, gazing at the water. However, as the ad continues, the 007 icon is seen unleashing his inner disco diva in a leather jacket and sunglasses.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the 54-year-old actor is seen shimmying, spinning and thrusting his crotch to a soundtrack by Rita Ora and Giggs. He even graces the screen in white jeans and a vest. At the end of the video, the actor is then seen taking a drink of Belvedere and commenting "Finally".

In a postscript, Mr Waititi also makes an appearance as a caricature of himself as the director. "Let's go again, just be yourself," he tells Mr Craig, who flashes a smile to reveal sparkling "DC" grills.

Soon after the launch, the commercial took the internet by storm. Netizens branded the video as the "wildest thing" they've ever seen.

"Absolutely wonderful!!! Enjoyed seeing Daniel outside the suave, sophisticated 'Bond' persona. I so loved this," wrote one user. "Hilarious and brilliant!" said another.

A third commented, "OMG. He really smashed it with this video! Just being a fun guy! Loved it and him!" A fourth added, "So fun!!! Oh my. I absolutely love Daniel Craig and it's refreshing to see him have this much fun with himself after all those years of playing Mr. Bond."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Daniel Craig will be next seen reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' the sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 comedy-drama 'Knives Out'.



