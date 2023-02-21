Watch: Crocodile Jumps High In The Air To Catch A Drone

Social media users were thoroughly amused by the video

Drones are one of the best tools to get spectacular aerial pictures and videos. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a crocodile almost catching a drone when it was busy filming it.

The video shows a drone hovering over a waterbody as the curious crocodile can be seen following it. The croc was probably disturbed by the noise coming from the drone. As the drone came close to the waterbody, the croc suddenly jumped in the air and tries to catch hold of it in its mouth. However, the drone escapes from the attack.

The video was shared on Twitter by reach_anupam. Along with the video, the caption reads, "That was a close call! Crocs are awesome, intimidating creatures that you don't want to mess with. Interested to see the footage captured by that drone - has anyone come across it?"

Watch the video here:

Credit: wildlifeanimall (IG)

​#nature#wildlife#dronepic.twitter.com/4o4SLF0R4N — AT (@reach_anupam) February 19, 2023

The video has gone viral, with more than 1 lakh views and more than 640 retweets. Social media users were thoroughly amused by the video and poured a barrage of comments. The video also sparked a debate online over drones being used to record wild animals.

A user commented, "Such teasing of animals should not be encouraged. I have seen similar behaviour among travellers on the Bandipur forest road. They keep teasing elephants and provoke it to chase them. This is really unfair."

Another user wrote, "Be thankful for gravity and fluid dynamics that this drone was saved."

The third user joked, "That is about an 8-10 ft jump. So don't let your hand out when on a riverboat ride."