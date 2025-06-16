Advertisement
The incident took place at Tanladia village under Rajnagar forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
45-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crocodile Attack While Bathing In Odisha River
The woman's family would be paid an ex-gratia amount, said an officer. (Representational)
Kendrapara:

A 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by a crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The incident took place at Tanladia village under Rajnagar forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park.

The reptile dragged the woman to deep water when she was bathing in the Kharasrota river, said Chitaranjan Beura, the forest range officer of the park.

The deceased's family would be paid an ex-gratia amount, said the officer.

According to the revised norms, the forest department will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The human-croc conflict occurring in the areas in proximity to the national park has resulted in the loss of 11 human lives in the last 22 months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

