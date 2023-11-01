Watch: Creative Halloween Costume Makes Bike Look Like It's Floating In Air

The video has gone viral on the internet.

Halloween 2023 was a spooktacular success! People of all age groups had a blast donning costumes, engaging in trick-or-treating, and joining Halloween-themed festivities. Homes were adorned with eerie cobwebs, carved pumpkins, and other ghostly decorations. This year, some of the most sought-after Halloween costumes included superheroes, villains, characters from video games, and beloved movie figures. Many folks also opted for homemade costume creations, such as scarecrows, zombies, and witches.

A particular video featuring an individual in a highly unconventional costume has seized the interest of social media enthusiasts. This person was dressed as Din Djarin, commonly referred to as the Mandalorian or Mando, a fictional character from the Star Wars universe. The video portrays this character riding a bike, creating the illusion of floating through the air rather than riding. Owing to certain settings, the bike's wheels remained concealed, and Mando appeared to be in the air.

Watch the video here:



This Halloween costume goes hard pic.twitter.com/0vXMhskJhu — Latest in space (@latestinspace) October 31, 2023

The video was originally created by an X handle named Mando2Hire and was shared by many handles and pages.

The video gained such immense popularity that it garnered millions of views on various platforms, leaving astonished users to express their admiration through comments.

"That's some next-level cosplay here. I doubt if it's legal to drive it on public roads," commented a user.

"With the way the shadows are, it really looks like it floats," wrote another user.

"It took me a while to understand this was not computer-generated imagery," commented a third user.