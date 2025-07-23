Watch: Brazilian Influencer Crawls Through Japanese Streets Wearing Bizarre Snake Costume

A viral video showed a Brazilian influencer, dressed up as a giant snake, slithering through public streets, plazas and subway stations in Japan. The video has divided the internet, with some treating it funny, while others criticising it.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Influencer Goes For A Swim In Her "Favourite Spot" In Cape Town, It Turns Out To Be Sewage Water

The Instagram video was posted in June and has gone viral now. In the video, the influencer, Junior Caldeirao, is seen wearing a full-body anaconda costume, mimicking the fluid motion of a reptile.

The video has garnered millions of views, but also sparked widespread criticism and outrage among Japanese netizens, Gateway Hispanic reported. It was condemned as "culturally disrespectful" and a "reckless provocation endangering public safety," with some even demanding legal actions, the report noted.

The incident highlights growing concerns over the impact of social media influencers on the public and the need for greater responsibility and respect for local norms.

Also Read | Zoho Founder Reveals Skills Children Should Learn To Excel In Life

Here's how social media has reacted

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "I only know how to laugh."

"The people saying that it's not that the Japanese don't like foreigners, sorry but I don't like them here either, lol I just wouldn't do the same because I don't have a outfit like that, but they come to our country to live and still manage to treat us bad up to here," one user said.

"Only those who live here know how they are thinking a lot about the tourist entry," another wrote.

"Funny how Brazil has always been a stage for foreigners to paint and embroider, now a lot of people talking about them being in shock with foreigners," another user said.

"He scaring even Asians who are used to the strangest things in the world," one user said.

"The Japanese walking away in fear of the sting," another wrote.