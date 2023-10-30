Watch: Couple Recreates 'Bang Bang' Song Scene-By-Scene For Their Pre-Wedding Shoot, Hrithik Roshan Reacts

The video has caught the attention of actor Hrithik Roshan.

A couple decided to give their pre-wedding shoot a Bollywood twist. In a video now going viral on the internet, the couple, Karan and Sakshi Kashyap recreated the song 'Bang Bang', originally picturised on actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. With choreographed moves that mirrored the song's infectious energy, the couple weaved their playful chemistry into each step and beat.

The clip shows a couple dressed like Mr Roshan and Ms Kaif, recreating the popular Bollywood song in a scene-by-scene manner.

"In her [Sakshi] own words, 'Karan, I know we aren't that great dancers but I wish we could do something like this instead of a PreWed video for our wedding'. That enthusiasm of Sakshi had left a thought in Karan's mind. He had made up his mind that one day he would surprise her with KARSHI's version of BANG BANG," the wedding planners wrote.

"Cut to 2 years later - Their wedding preps have already started. One day while bringing her back from shopping, he told her that he had spoken to their wedding planner about the video and they're bringing a guy @anubhavvsharmaa founder @stagelifeweddings who can actually make our version of your favourite song - BANG BANG a reality," they added.

Sakshi Kashyap reacted in the sweetest way, "Sakshi's excitement levels shot up and she after giving him a kiss, said I promise you to live each and every frame of this epic song with you. So we can watch it and fall in love again and again throughout our lives. Then we created a dream for them."

Watch the video here:

The video has collected over 23,000 views on Instagram. The video has caught the attention of actor Hrithik Roshan.

He commented, "Beautiful, congratulations guys!"

The video was also loved by the netizen. A user wrote, "Next level direction & choreography. it looks amazing & it looks like the original one. Great work."

Another user wrote, "And this is really awesome recreation, amazing video."

"The frame, the detailings are wow... Can't deny their efforts for whatever reason whatsoever," the third user wrote.