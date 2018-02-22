Watch: Cops Pull Out Struggling Alligator From Under Truck In Scary Video The 8.5-foot-long alligator was found under a truck

We've been taught to check for cats and dogs hiding under cars for warmth, but what would you do if the animal is slightly, well, larger? Authorities from Florida shared footage of a massive 8-and-a-half-feet-long alligator hiding under a truck. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office on Friday posted a video of an alligator being pulled out from under a man's truck in the Sable Ridge area. The video shows the gator struggling as a cop pulls it out with a lasso.The alligator is seen struggling to free itself in the video.Watch it below:"Oh my goodness," writes one person in the comments section of the video that has garnered over 21,000 views since it was shared. "Anywhere in Florida is the same," laughs another."Most of us Floridians may not keep gators for pets, but we have enough of them in our backyard to consider them 'family,'" jokes the Sheriff's Office in their Facebook post. It is true that human-gator conflict in Florida is not uncommon. Only last week, a 'Godzilla-sized' alligator was spotted strolling through a Florida golf course. Before that, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared a video of officers wrestling an alligator.