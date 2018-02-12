Watch: Cops Wrangle Agitated 4-Foot Alligator In Supermarket Parking Lot

"Here's a video of Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling protecting Sarasota County residents from a 4' gator who found his way to the WinnDixie parking lot on Fruitville Road," says the post shared along with the video. The alligator was found hiding under an SUV in the busy parking lot of the grocery store. You can even see someone sitting in the vehicle while the officers did their job.
The clip shows an officer using a stick to pull the alligator out from the under the SUV. The creature puts up a fight for a few seconds before officers successfully capture it and put the reptile in the back of the police car.
The alligator was later relocated to a water-body in the eastern part of the county.
Comments
"This is crazy we are in this parking lot every Friday! Hahaha now I'm going to be looking under my van!" says one Facebook user. "As a kid you wondered what's lurking underneath your bed. Lol now as a adult you wonder what's lurking underneath your car. Lol Chomp Chomp," says another.a
