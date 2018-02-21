Godzilla-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Golf Course. Watch Video

"Playing through on #8 today at Buffalo Creek Golf Course with a "gallery" following close behind!" says the post accompanying the video.
Buffalo Creek general manager Ryan Henderson told Bradenton Herald that a maintenance worker recorded the video of the 15-foot alligator. "It's the same gator that's been out here for 25 years," he said.
CommentsFox 13, the alligator was named Chubbs after a Facebook contest in 2016.
While the alligator is a regular at the golf course, this video of the giant reptile followed by the birds of prey makes this video a must watch. Take a look:
