Watch: Comedian's Wholesome Response As Indian-Origin Woman Holds Seat For Late Father

A wholesome video of comedian Max Amini interacting with an Indian-origin woman during one of his stand-up shows is going viral on social media. In the clip, the Iranian-American comedian interacted with a woman named Ritika in the audience, who blocked a seat in the auditorium for her late father. The video opened to show a woman walking into the houseful auditorium and finding the vacant seat beside Ms Ritika. However, the Indian-origin woman, who had kept her handbag on the seat, refused the seat to the woman, saying that she had reserved it for her late father. This prompted a hilarious yet sensitive response from the comedian, which not only made the audience laugh but also won hearts on social media.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Mr Amini wrote, "Fathers are always trying to teach us in the only way they know how, even if they're not around!"

In the clip, after Ms Ritika refused to give up her empty seat, Mr Amini said, "Wait a minute! I asked if anybody was sitting there and you said no." To this, the woman explained, "No! So I lost my father last year, and wherever I go I purchase a seat just for him."

"I believe also when they say when somebody passes away, they're always with you, yeah? And I am Iranian and I lost my father in 2015. And, I would never do that," Mr Amini said after he learnt that Ms Ritika is from India.

The comedian then went on to say, "My father's soul would be so unhappy. My father would be like 'Max Amini why are you wasting money? I am in heaven having a great time! What did I teach you? You grow up to be an idiot! You buy seat for me? Stupid! I am in heaven having a good time. I don't even want to hangout with you'".

"Hold on one second. Hold on. Did you hear that? I just heard your father laugh!" Mr Amini continued, pointing towards Ms Ritika. "He goes, 'What a funny guy! I don't care. I like to come sit next to my daughter and watch your show, Max Amini'" the comedian said in an Indian accent.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 851,000 likes. In the comments section, users praised the comedian for handling a sensitive topic so smoothly. "Wow Max how could you turn that upsetting subject to something that hilarious!" wrote one user.

"I was thinking he would not make fun of her situation and just move on cause there's no joke there, but he did ! He made a funny situation out of it without hurting her sentiments ! And ended it saying kind words about her dad. Man, this is genius!!" expressed another.

"@maxcomedian you just made cry while laughing! That's a very hard thing to do. You're a comedic genius my friend. To do something so perfect on the fly is on a different level my brother," commented a third.

"You are an extremely a brilliant gentleman . It takes tremendous intelligence to bring everything together. Empty seat , father's mentality, memory turned all of it to a comedy. God may give you a happy long life," added another user.