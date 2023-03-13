Watch: Comedian's Hilarious Take On Sushi Catches Anand Mahindra's Attention

The hilarious video features comedian Gaurav Kapoor

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring and funny tweets. This time, he displayed his humorous side as he shared a hilarious video featuring comedian Gaurav Kapoor and his rant about sushi's popularity in Indian metros. In the clip, the comedian takes a funny dig at the Indianisation of foreign recipes and gives people a glimpse of the various forms that sushi could take if allowed to thrive in the local eateries of West Delhi.

"After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug', my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel," Mr Mahindra captioned the post. He quoted this video in his earlier tweet of March 10, where he shared a picture of a jeep in Mumbai with a Jurassic Park sticker.

Watch the video here:



After my tweet about the great Indian 'cultural bear hug' my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel… #sundayhttps://t.co/NgaRgSiTqnpic.twitter.com/epwFzSCYS3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2023

The video opens to show Mr Kapoor saying how sushi is gaining popularity among food lovers in Delhi. He then addresses ''stakeholders and connoisseurs'' of sushi and asks them to prevent the dish from being sold, especially in West Delhi.

To emphasise his point, he gives an example of momos which met a similar fate when it landed on the menus of local restaurants two decades ago. He funnily predicts how Indianised versions of the popular Japanese dish might look in the future. Given people's love for fusion food in India, we soon might have tandoori sushi, malai sushi, gravy sushi, fry sushi, kurkure sushi, paneer sushi, chaap sushi, and so on, as per the comedian.

Internet users loved the hilarious take and were thoroughly amused by the video. One user wrote, ''We also have a cafe called PIZZA PARATHA in our city.''

Another commented, ''Paneer Sushi would be sure hit among west Delhi junta. Sir, I have a business idea borrowed from this genius, wanna invest?!?'' A third wrote, ''Wait till sushi reaches Gujarat, cheese veg sushi double cheese veg sushi double cheese grilled veg sushi seaweed side ho jaayega.''

Notably, Sushi is a Japanese preparation that is made with cooked rice dipped in vinegar. This cooked rice is wrapped with seaweed and then filled with an assortment of ingredients including seafood, meat and vegetables and paired with a pungent dip called Wasabi.

