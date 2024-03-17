Watch: College Students Analyse Orry's Body Language, Make A Presentation

Orry is a social activist from Mumbai, as per his LinkedIn bio.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities including Jahnavi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan. He has been making the rounds lately for his bold fashion choices, paparazzi videos and fan following. Recently, a group of psychology students from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Navi Mumbai used a unique approach to interpret the body language of celebrities. They studied the verbal and nonverbal cues that celebrities use to communicate by focusing on Orry's body language. A video of the same is going viral on the internet.

A video and a few photographs from the presentation were posted to Orry's Instagram fan page 'Unseen pictures of Orry'. The presentation began with a summary of Orry's background, then moved on to discuss his posture, body language, hand gestures, eye contact, facial emotions, touch, distance, and tone as seen in his images. As the three students deliver their presentation, a hooting and cheering sound can be heard in the video.

"@nmims.navimumbai psychology students made a presentation on Orry to teach celebrity body language!!!" the page wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over a thousand likes.

"Okay no but why is this so cool," said a user.

A second person wrote, "Insanity"

"Living the dream?? More like living the meme," added a user.

Another user said, "We finally know what Orry does"

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, describing what he actually does, Orry said, "Everyone wants to know this? I'll tell you exactly what I said in my first job interview to my boss as of today, 'You know, ma'am, growing up I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But what am I today? I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house'. And mic drop."