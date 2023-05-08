Watch: Coder Turns Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat Into A Game, Internet Amused

Internet users were left amused with the concept

Needless to say, the infamous Virat-Kohli-Gautam Gambhir spat was one of the most unforgettable incidents of the IPL 2023. The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow last week was witness to some ugly scenes as RCB star batter Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir had a heated exchange. The incident that grabbed all headlines also prompted social media users to come up with hilarious memes and jokes. However, now someone has gone a step ahead and created a whole game out of it.

A Twitter user shared a video that shows how the on-field feud between the two players has been transformed into a virtual battle. ''I made a game so that they can fight properly,'' reads the text insert on the video, seemingly created by a coder.

The video then goes on to show how the virtual avatars of both players, dressed in their respective IPL jerseys were created. The game then prompts the user to pick a side, with the coder selecting Team Kohli. Once the game is in motion, the virtual avatars of the warring players indulge in a physical fight, hitting each other with their bats. To know who emerges as the winner, have a look at the clip.

Internet users were left amused with the concept and thoroughly enjoyed the game.

One user said, ''This is how cricket matches should be played from now on... Knockout in the literal sense.'' Another commented, ''The only reason I'm learning coding.'' A third said, ''This is something crazy bro.'' A fourth added, ''Kudos to creativity,'' while a fifth wrote, ''This is insane,'' replete with laugh emojis.

The incident sparked a lot of chatter and left the internet divided. Some found it juvenile, a few others liked the spice and the idea of intense rivalry, while the firm believers of the 'Gentlemen's Game' thought it could have been avoided.

Notably, all three players were heavily fined by the BCCI barely for breaching the IPL 2023 Code of Conduct. While Mr Gambhir and Mr Kohli lost 100 per cent of their respective match fees, Naveen was fined 50%.

For the unversed, this was not the first time the two cricket legends were involved in an altercation. It was a 'Deja Vu moment for everyone who had seen the duo nearly come to blows in 2013 when Kolkata Knight Riders were playing Royal Challengers Bangalore.