Watch: Cobbler Feeds Birds Outside His Shop, Internet Praises His Generosity

Picture shows the cobbler sitting at his shop with a bag full of grains in his hand.

There are several forms of kindness. In summer, many people leave water outside their homes or on rooftops so that the birds can survive in the heat. A video is gaining traction on social media that shows a cobbler feeding birds outside his makeshift shop.

Shared by a user named Md Ummar Hussain on Instagram last month, the video is gaining traction now. In the video, a cobbler is seen taking a bag of grains from his shop and placing it next to the birds.

All the birds slowly move towards the shop and begin to eat the grains being offered. Even before the man starts feeding them, the birds are seen gathered near his shop.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.3 million views and more than 1.4 lakh likes. Users have left heartwarming remarks in the comment section of the post praising the man.

"How can someone be so rich," wrote a user.

Another said, "Best moment of the humanity."

"He is really richest man from heart," commented a third user.

