Watch: China Unveils AI-Powered Police Robot To Chase And Catch Criminals

Robots are no longer the stuff of science fiction. From manufacturing and healthcare to transportation and education, robots are increasingly becoming an integral part of our daily lives. As technology advances and robots become more sophisticated, they are transforming industries and revolutionising the way we live, work, and interact. Recently, China introduced a revolutionary spherical police robot equipped with AI, capable of autonomous operation. The cutting-edge autonomous spherical robot named 'RT-G' was developed by robotics firm Logon Technology.

Unlike Western models primarily designed for surveillance, this robot is engineered to actively pursue and apprehend suspects. Footage has emerged of the RT-G robots navigating city streets, vigilantly monitoring their surroundings for potential criminal activity. Designed to operate in high-risk environments, these innovative robots are intended to assist, and eventually replace, human personnel in situations involving crime.

"China's just rolled out a spherical police robot that can chase down criminals, shoot nets, and even handle falls from heights! It moves at speeds up to 35 km/h — talk about a futuristic crime fighter," Official Account of Chengdu City wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

According to the Sun, the AI-powered RT-G robot is designed to not only stop crime but also detect it, thanks to its advanced sensors and facial recognition software. This spherical robot can operate seamlessly on land and in water, expanding its range of deployment. Moreover, it's designed to withstand an astonishing four tonnes of impact damage, rendering it highly resistant to attempts to destroy it.

The RT-G can be equipped with a variety of non-fatal police gear, including net guns, tear gas sprayers, and sound wave dispersal devices. Its advanced sensors enable it to detect disturbances or abnormalities in its surroundings, while its facial recognition software can quickly identify known criminals. Upon detecting a threat, the RT-G can either call for backup from other robots or human law enforcement or take matters into its own hands, making it an invaluable asset in maintaining public safety.