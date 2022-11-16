Watch: Chef Creates Sacred Trident from 'Aquaman' Using Chocolate

Internet users are blown away by this creation.

All of us love to watch food videos. Even though we might not try our hands at making the dish, it always brings us sheer joy to witness something delicious being made. In one such video, which is a sight to the eyes, a pastry chef is seen creating the Sacred Trident from the movie 'Aquaman' with only chocolate.

In a video posted on Instagram by Chef Amaury Guichon, he can be seen creating the unique creation from scratch. The video shows the details of how he makes the trident by using different states of chocolates. He creates each part, from largest to smallest, using chocolates and moulds. In order to make his creation look even more realistic, he paints it with edible spray as the video goes on and carefully assembles each component. Furthermore, the pastry chef also designs a jellyfish in a similar manner. He details the fish in such a manner that it looks no less than a real one.

"Chocolate Trident!I love how the jellyfishes float around it!#amauryguichon #chocolate," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 7.4 million views and 6.3 lakh likes.

Internet users are blown away by this creation. Several took to the social media platform to express their amusement. One user wrote, "When I saw the trident I was thinking "too simple for Amaury..." and then he goes on and makes the most amazing jellyfishes ever."

"Is there anything you can't make out of Chocolate your skills are so impressive," said another user.

A third user said, "My husband and I watched your show so I'm so happy I finally found your IG page! You make such beautiful and creative chocolate art!!!"

"You are beyond this World," said another user.

"Wow. I am never not amazed, you truly are an incredible artist," commented another person.

