Watch: Chef Creates Giant Shark Made Of Chocolate, Internet Stunned

The chocolate shark masterpiece is 7.5 feet long and 150 pounds (68 kg) in weight.

Social media is full of incredible videos that have been viewed thousands of times. People have posted such videos on Instagram and other platforms, which showcase artworks as well as their talents. One such video going wildly viral on social media shows making of a chocolate shark. And it has been created by well-known chef Amaury Guichon.

The video was shared by Mr Guichon on his official Instagram page a week ago. According to the post, the chocolate masterpiece is 7.5 feet long and 150 pounds (68 kg) in weight and is made up of 100% chocolate. Mr Guichon said that this is one of his "largest creations".

In the viral video, Mr Guichon can be seen making different parts of the shark with chocolate and then assembling them one after the other. In the end, he creates a small fish that sits on the shark's back.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 10.2 million views and more than 9 lakh likes on Instagram. Users have flooded the comment section of the post praising Mr Guichon's artwork.

One user asked Mr Guichon and wrote, "My kids are wondering - how many hours does this take you?"

"Impressive, the videos are so well done! Very nice work Chief," wrote a second user.

A third user wrote, "Are these things he makes always eaten in the end eventually?"

Replying to these comments, the chef wrote, "Chef Amaury's sculptures are 100% chocolate/edible and are made during the long-term programs here in his Academy located in Las Vegas for educational purposes and thereafter are displayed permanently in the Academy for his students to observe."

Mr Guichon also shared the detailed instructions for the ones who are interested about learning his techniques and recipes.

Mr Guichon is known for his famous chocolate masterpieces. He has 9.4 million followers on Instagram.