Watch: Chaos At Kuala Lumpur Airport As Lost Monkey Starts Scaling The Walls

Passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia were surprised to see a little monkey inside the premises that managed to find its way into Terminal 1 and appeared to be unable to find its way out.

Malaysia Airports posted a video on Facebook showing the monkey climbing high up on a window support inside the airport.

"Poor buddy! Must be feeling completely overwhelmed! Hang in there! We are getting the abang specialists from Jabatan Perhilitan to rescue you!" the post said.

In the footage, the monkey is seen climbing along sunbeams high up in front of a wide window, looking confused and puzzled.

Officers from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia were summoned to the airport to rescue the little creature.

In a follow-up post by the Malaysian Airports, it was revealed that the rescuers had brought the animal back down to the ground using a lift.

"Our furry friend has been saved! Thank you, Abam Perhilitan, for being the heroes of the day! This little guy can now go home to his family safely," the post said.

"What an adventure he must have had. Many thanks to the airport team too for staying vigilant and ensuring the safety of passengers throughout the commotion."

