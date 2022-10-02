Watch: Cat's Tail Is Accidentally Touched By Human, Internet Reacts Hilariously

Picture shows a cat licking its tail.

There are several videos on the internet that show the cat's playful nature. Videos of pets doing beautiful antics and imitating their owners are popular on social media, but there are some that regularly astound fans. One such video of a cat that is gaining traction on the internet shows how much love a cat has for its tail.

There are also some cats who do not appreciate being touched by humans all the time. When something like that happens suddenly, the cats almost always respond in the most hilarious way.

Shared by an Instagram handle named "Cats doing things on Saturday," the caption reads, "Oh so you hate me?"

The video was originally posted on TikTok by grey and white socks.

While the text super in the video reads, "accidentally touched his tail for like one second and he's doing all this like sir, you were drinking toilet water 5 minutes ago."

The video opens with a grey and white furry cat sitting on a couch and continuously licking its tail. Within just one day, the video has been viewed more than 5.4 lakh times and received more than 36,000 likes. Numerous users have posted surprising remarks in the post's comment area.

One user wrote, "My cat does this too when I pet her. feels so insulted when she dramatically cleans herself after."

"You touched him. He's contaminated now. Must was hoomin cooties off," commented a second user.

"Gotta go cleanse your energetic field apparently ha," commented a third user.