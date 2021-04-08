Watch: Busy On Phone, Cyclist Rides Straight Into Parked Van

A cyclist rides straight into a van in this viral video.

Texting while you are driving is a bad idea. A cyclist learnt this the hard way when he chose to focus on his phone instead of looking at the road. And as luck would have it, what happened next was captured on camera for the world to see. In a video shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman, the cyclist, engrossed in messaging, was filmed crashing straight into a minivan that was parked on the side of the road. The impact of the hit caused the cycle to fall to the ground, while the man was thrown back and could be seen rubbing his sore face.

Rex captioned the clip with the fair warning, "Don't text and bike..."

The footage, which had Twitter users in splits, has racked up over 9.7 lakh views so far.

Twitter reacted to it by sharing more clips of accidental run-ins caused by texting while travelling. Take a look.

Texting and failing are some of the best gifs!!



???????????????? pic.twitter.com/iY7r8zxJO2 — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) April 7, 2021

Another user seemed to have more sympathy for the owner of the minivan than the careless cyclist. "Imagine filing an auto insurance claim for this rear-ending collision," read the tweet.

Imagine filing an auto insurance claim for this rear ending collision. — Chris "New Hope" 2021 (@CChang1124) April 7, 2021

Many were also quick to note that the cyclist appeared to be miffed with the van for the embarrassing situation.

I love how he starts looking around to see if anyone noticed. ???? — ???????????????????????????????????? (@Caliheart74) April 7, 2021

One viewer noted, "Hahaha, he goes so fast from crashing to trying to blame the van to looking around embarrassed."

Hahaha he goes so fast from crashing to trying to blame the van to looking around embarrassed. — WhatIsThisMalarkey (@Grunkage) April 7, 2021

American publicist Danny Deraney too seconded the observation. He asked, "Is he getting mad at the van?" followed by emojis of laughter.

He is getting mad at the van? ???????????????????????? — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 7, 2021

In 2017, an oblivious man in China, busy on his phone while riding his scooter, drove straight into a six-foot sinkhole.