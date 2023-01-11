Watch: Bus Driver In UK Makes A Pit Stop To Buy Chicken, Internet Reacts

The video was posted on December 22 and so far it has garnered more than 6 lakh views

Don't we all make a pit stop to get groceries and other things when returning home from work? Now, a bus driver in the UK ran to get chicken from a shop while passengers waited at the stop. Moments later, he ran back to drive the bus.

A video of the driver rushing into the chicken shop and then running back to the bus that was parked on the side of the road has gone viral. The clip was posted on Instagram by ub1ub2.

The video was recorded by a person who was sitting in a car as the bus was parked at a shop in Southhall. The text on the video reads, "Only in West London will you find the bus driver leaving everyone on the bus to go to the chicken shop."

Check out the video here:

The video was posted on December 22 and so far it has garnered more than 6 lakh views. The clip triggered hilarious an array of reactions on the internet. A user wrote, "That bus stops there for time usually anyway."

Another user wrote, "Yep. Because he's probably got a 40 min break at a garage that has no canteen facilities and this is his only chance in 10 hours to eat."

The third user wrote, "Bus Drivers are humans. The way we need food and water to survive, Bus Drivers need the same. Some people need to stop recording things that are normal, who knows now because of that video, the driver may lose his job?"

Meanwhile, a bus driver from Delhi went out of his way to fetch his cup of hot tea. In a video posted on Twitter, the man can be seen stopping his bus right in the middle of a busy road for his beloved beverage.

