Watch: Burj Khalifa Lights Up On Diwali, Netizens Laud Move

Burj Khalifa lights up

The Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai lit up on Thursday (Oct 31) on the occasion of Diwali, celebrated by millions across the globe. The world's tallest building and the central landmark of Dubai's skyline was adorned with intricate patterns and a heartfelt Diwali message. "Celebrating the festival of light, wishing you joy, health and prosperity. Happy Diwali," read the message on the skyscraper's facade.

Emaar, the company behind the construction of the iconic skyscraper posted the video on its Instagram account and captioned it: "Celebrating the Festival of Lights at the #BurjKhalifa! May this Diwali bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all."

The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai 🇦🇪 tonight wishes a very happy Diwali 🪔 to all celebrating.



Happy Diwali to all from your lovely Dubai



via Emaar (Oct 31, 2024) pic.twitter.com/SRr0Iq5Qjc — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) October 31, 2024

Also read | UAE Crown Prince's India Visit Day 1 Highlights: India-UAE Sign 5 Agreements

How internet reacted

As of the last update, the video had received over 345,000 views and more than 400 comments, with most of the users appreciative of the thoughtful gesture.

"Tallest building in the world wishing Happy Diwali? That's pretty cool. Dubai's got it going on," said one user, while another added: "Happy Diwali. UAE always shows the best cultures across the world."

A third commented: "Thank you for the festive wishes! Happy Diwali to all celebrating. The Burj Khalifa looks stunning as it lights up for this special occasion!"

This is not the first instance when Burj Khalifa has paid tribute to Indian festivals. Last year, the iconic skyscraper displayed the Indian flag to commemorate the country's 77th Independence Day.

Also read | Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty Celebrate Diwali After Ex-PM Resigns As Opposition Leader

Both India and UAE have forged a closer relationship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In September, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited New Delhi as the two nations expanded their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.