Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty Celebrate Diwali After Ex-PM Resigns As Opposition Leader

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak alongside his wife, Akshta Murthy celebrated Diwali on Thursday (Oct 31), a day after resigning as the Opposition leader. Sunak, who made history in 2022 by becoming the first British-Asian PM to celebrate Diwali at 10, Downing Street, seemed in festive spirit as the couple celebrated the festival of light in Leicester. Ms Murty took to Instagram to share pictures of the celebration, in which she and Rishi Sunak were seen serving prasadam to the revellers gathered for the Diwali festivities.

"Embracing new beginnings with joy and gratitude this Diwali. May this light bring blessings to all. Happy Diwali!" she captioned the post.

Sunak resigns as Opposition leader

On Wednesday (Oct 30), Mr Sunak resigned as the Opposition leader by making his final appearance at the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs).

"I became leader of my party during Diwali, and I now stand down during that same festival," said Sunak in his parting speech.

"I am proud to have been the first British Asian Prime Minister, but I was even prouder that it was not that big a deal." Sunak added whilst extending wishes for a joyful Diwali to all celebrating in the UK and around the world.

In a display of mutual respect and admiration, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also thanked his predecessor for his service and extended the best wishes to his family.

"I wish everyone celebrating in the UK and around the world a joyful Diwali a time to come together to celebrate and focus on the brighter future," said Starmer.

"Last Diwali the leader of the opposition and his family uh lit the doors outside 10 Downing Street it was a significant moment in our national story the first British Asian prime minister is a reminder that this is a country where people of every background could fulfill their dreams and it makes us all proud to be British leader of the opposition," he added.

Rishi Sunak has been serving as interim leader of Conservatives until a new Tory leader is elected. The voting for the new leader took place on Thursday with the winner expected to be announced on Saturday, almost four months after the crushing general election defeat faced by the Tories.