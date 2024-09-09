UAE Crown Prince's India Visit Live Updates: India-UAE Bilateral Talks Begin

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will hold bilateral talks with the aim to deepen ties and enhance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today.

The Crown Prince has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it his first visit to New Delhi as the Crown Prince. A delegation of top ministers from the UAE as well as business leaders are accompanying him on this visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.



Here are the live updates from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit to India:

Sep 09, 2024 13:45 (IST) PM Modi begins bilateral talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and other officials were present in the meeting.



#WATCH | Delhi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a meeting at Hyderabad House. pic.twitter.com/w8nUMvh9mQ - ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024 PM Modi begins bilateral talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and other officials were present in the meeting.