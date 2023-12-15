Watch: Bull On The Loose Disrupts Train Traffic Between New Jersey And New York

Commuters and other locals posted several clips of the bull running on the train tracks.

Train traffic between New Jersey and New York was affected on Thursday after a bull was spotted running along the tracks at Newark Penn station. According to ABC News, the animal was first spotted at 10.30 am. Trains bound for New York experienced a delay of up to 45 minutes due to the bizarre incident, the outlet further said quoting New Jersey Transit. The police arrived at the scene after being informed about the presence of the bull and it was taken into custody by noon.

Commuters and other locals posted several clips of the bull running on the train tracks. One of them, Jason Monticelli, told ABC News that his train slowed down and the conductor pointed out the bull.

"It was just kinda trotting down the track. We were just trying to figure out where it came from," he said.

New Jersey Governor shared a sarcastic post on X on the rare sighting. "I've always been bullish on Jersey's future, but this is just a step too far folks," he said.

NBC New York reported that after exploring the Newark Penn Station by running up and down the tracks, the bull went back towards the airport. The police caught up with the animal behind a building on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street.

It was locked up inside a fenced enclosure. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage told the outlet that a local animal sanctuary will take care of the young bull.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is not the first time that a bull caused traffic disruption in the US. In 2021, a loose bull forced a highway shutdown on Long Island. Another caused a stir on the streets of Brooklyn a few years that.