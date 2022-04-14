Watch: Bride's Father Is Showstopper With Killer Pushpa Moves

A video from a wedding recently went viral on social media, showing the bride's father dancing to the iconic song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise without caring about all the guests looking at him.

The video showed the father making his grand entry onto the stage in the same manner that actor Allu Arjun does in the song. With a young crew behind him, the father showed off his near-perfect moves to a standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience. He led the pack with incredible confidence and, at times, even the young dancers looked at him to toe his moves.

“When (the) bride's father takes over the dance floor,” the choreographer captioned the post on Instagram.

The video has received 8.27 lakh views and more than 63,000 likes. Several people have shared their excitement at the video, praising the father's moves.

“The best thing I saw on Instagram today. This dad has got some real swag,” commented one user.

“He overshadowed everyone,” said another.

“Never seen a cooler thing than that. He's got the moves,” said a third user.

One user was worried that if her father tried a similar thing at her wedding, he would steal all the attention. “This is my father's current favourite song to vibe on. Dar lagra kahi meri shadi ke liye prepare nah karre ho. Mujhse jyada focus wo chin lenge aise to (I'm scared he could be preparing for my marriage. He will steal the focus at my wedding).

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu movie that released in December 2021. It stars South Indian superstar Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a cameo appearance alongside Allu Arjun in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. The song went on to become a huge hit across India.

Apart from Oo Antava… other songs from Pushpa: The Rise, too, have been very popular with many people showing off their moves. A couple of days ago, another video surfaced online, showing a Mumbai choreographer dressed in a ghaghra dancing on a New York street to a song from the movie. Jainil Mehta, the choreographer, chose another hugely popular song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.

Recently, during an IPL match, cricketer David Warner, too, was seen performing the popular Srivalli dance move from Pushpa: The Rise.