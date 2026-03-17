Watch: Brazilian Bridesmaids Dancing To Popular Bollywood Song Goes Viral

A group of Brazilian bridesmaids went viral for their dance performance on a popular Bollywood song at their friend's wedding to her Indian boyfriend. The high-energy performance was on song, Beedi, from the movie Omkara. As per online users, they nailed the signature hook step popularised by the actress Bipasha Basu.

The video shared on Instagram by Vick Capelari shows the bridesmaids in colourful lehengas. They earned praise for embracing Indian culture. "POV: There's ONE Indian song every Brazilian knows," Capelari wrote on the video. As the caption of the video, "We danced Caminho das Indias for our friends' wedding."

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Watch the video here:

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But what's behind the song's popularity in Brazil? It turns out that 'Beedi' was the opening theme song for the Brazilian TV series "Caminho das Indias" (India - A Love Story), which aired in 2009. The series explored themes of cross-cultural love and Indian culture.

Social Media Reaction

The bridesmaids' performance has delighted viewers. "How did this song reach Brazil? We need a story time," one user asked.

"India is a beautiful country, so it is worth dancing on Bollywood songs," wrote another.

"Such a huge body of absolutely beautiful music available in bollywood alone and this song is popular in Brazil," a third user wrote.