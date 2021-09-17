Watch: Baseball Fan Catches Foul Ball. What He Does Next Is Heartwarming

A 10-year-old caught a foul ball during the Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs game.

The Internet, with all its cons, is still a great place to be. Once in a while it shows us a heart-warming clip, and that reinstates our faith in the goodness of humans. In a video that surfaced this week, we can see the kindness showed by a young boy, and it will tug at your heartstrings. The clip is from a game of baseball between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs in Philadelphia on Wednesday (September 15) night. The incident occurred when the ball soared into the stands. While a little girl and a boy ran towards to get the ball, the boy managed to catch it first.

The 10-year-old boy, evidently delighted, raised his hand and showed the ball to the camera. However, the girl was left heartbroken for not having got to it first. Upset, she began crying. The boy then quickly - and unselfishly - gave the ball to her, which stopped her tears.

CBS News identified the boy as Aaron Pressley, 10, and the girl as Emma Brady, 7.

Watch the adorable video here:

guess it really is the city of brotherly love ???? pic.twitter.com/Qft68ht5c8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 16, 2021

Since being shared, the video has raked up over 6,200 likes and been retweeted 530 times. It has been viewed nearly 9 lakh times and garnered mixed reactions.

One user wrote, “I truly believe we are all born with kindness in our hearts. Unfortunately, something happens over our lifetime that changes some people. I hope this next generation can keep the love in their hearts like this young man showed. That is a proud parent moment.”

I truly believe we are all born with kindness in our hearts. Unfortunately something happens over our lifetime that changes some people (minority for sure). I hope this next generation can keep the love in their hearts like this young man showed. That is a proud parent moment. — DanJones (@danjones63dan) September 16, 2021

One user complimented the boy's parents for teaching him the right thing – “Credit to that kid's parents for teaching him about the important things in life.”

Credit to that kid's parents for teaching him about the important things in life — Rob Peterson (@rpeterson2317) September 17, 2021

Few users pointed out that the little girl will have the wrong takeaway from this episode.

Two thoughts:

1-That is one awesome young man...great job Dad ????????

2- not comfortable that the little girl is learning... if you cry you get what you want ????

Life is tough and will get tougher...

Double edged sword... — CMFerril (@chris_ferril) September 16, 2021

What a thoughtful boy. Sadly, I worry it is teaching the little girl that crying when she doesn't get her way is a good strategy for getting things in life. — Mark Lee (@MarkLeeInSF) September 16, 2021

Here are a few more reactions:

He made lil girl smile ... SOO Thoughtful!! — ????????Colléén (@SpOrtSFaMsRoCk) September 16, 2021

If I was that girls dad, that kid i gets to pick out any jersey or item he wants from the gift shop. Great on the kid raised well! — G1LL ???? #supportfarmers (@AvtarG) September 16, 2021

I'm sure he just made her night. Such a sweet gesture. Love to see it. ❤️ — Myles Charney (@MylesCharney) September 16, 2021

Basic human decency. Love to see it. — Don (@DoaGoodJob) September 16, 2021

That is a gentle hearted young man. Kudo's my young dude. Thank you! — Christina Souza (@Christi70040360) September 16, 2021

"I was like it just didn't feel right having the ball and knowing that somebody is crying so I had to just give it to her," Aaron said.