Watch: Bird's Eye View of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway As Vande Bharat Train Passes Under It

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing successful and inspiring stories on his social media handle. On Monday, Mr Mahindra shared a video featuring the Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway. The expressway is expected to be completed by March next year.

The video shared by Mr Mahindra shows a drone view of the expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. The caption of the video reads, "Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India..."

Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nBRiyCFHEd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2023

The video was shared 1 hour ago and so far it has collected over 25,000 views on Twitter and several comments. A user commented, "It will improve productivity, and Reduce operational costs. Quality public infrastructure has long-term benefits for the public as well as the country."

Another user wrote, "Wow! That's an awesome view! India is making great progress with its infrastructure."

The third user commented, "This is an incredible image! It's amazing to see how India is transforming with the help of this new infrastructure. Bravo!"

Recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway would be open by February and hinted that access to the road would not be free.

The expressway would decongest Bengaluru and make Mysuru an alternative destination for business and other economic activities.

