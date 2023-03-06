Watch: Bill Gates Drives Electric Auto Rickshaw, Anand Mahindra Reacts

The billionaire drove through various roads in a proper suit and tie.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, on a visit to India, was seen riding in an electric auto rickshaw and the video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

The billionaire has shared the clip on his Instagram handle. In the beginning of the clip, he is seen looking at himself in the vehicle's mirror. "What has three wheels, zero emissions and makes no noise? It's called Mahindra Treo," reads the text supers on the video. He also shares certain features of the three-wheeler, adding, "We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world."

The billionaire drove through various roads in a proper suit and tie. From his expressions, it seemed that Mr Gates enjoyed driving the electric vehicle. Interestingly, the video features the song "Babu Samjho Ishare" from the film 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi'.

The philanthropist captioned the post as, "India's passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It's inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry."

Since being shared on the platform, the reel has amassed over one million views and 66,000 likes.

Reacting to the same, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, invited Mr Gates for a "three-wheeler EV drag race" between the two businessmen and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He took to Twitter and reshared the video posted by Mr Gates. Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption, "Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi". So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip's agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me..."

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip's agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

Many people on Twitter appreciated the banter between the two business tycoons.

"Great to have such positive action for society by legends," added a user.

A second person said, "Really proud of u and ur team sir who makes India 3rd position in auto industry."

Popular politician from Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, commented, ""hauran pukaare pam pam pam...Greatly appreciate @anandmahindra Ji for your contribution to decarbonizing the transportation industry. Your passion for innovation, exemplified by the electric rickshaw, is truly inspiring! Driving Innovation, Decarbonizing the Future!"

