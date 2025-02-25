This Auto Driver's Dog Accompanies Him Everywhere, Internet Loves Them

Dogs are man's best friend, as the old adage goes. They share a truly unique and heartwarming bond with humans. And the people of Bengaluru, almost on a daily basis, see an auto-driver take his furry friend everywhere he goes.

We are talking about Jackie, who has been with the driver since he was just a four-day-old puppy, and loves to ride along. An X user shared a picture of Jackie and the auto-driver, saying, "My auto wale bhaiyya has his dog (name is Jackie) with him in the auto; this kid has been with him from when he was 4 days old and now they travel together everywhere. Does this call for a [Peak Bangalore] moment??"

The photograph in which the dog is sitting quietly next to the driver went viral, with people showering love on Jackie and the auto-driver and sharing what it meant to them.

A person said, "Not a peak but a cute moment."

"This makes my heart so happy!" another added.

One of the users recalled taking a ride in the same auto and meeting the dog. "Wow i've been in this auto too 3ish weeks back, I met jackie too."

Earlier, a four-year-old Swiss Dalmatian, Spotty, grabbed headlines when a video of the dog travelling business-class on a Singapore Airlines flight surfaced online.

Spotty became an internet sensation after her owner posted a video of their journey. According to reports, the dog sat in her seat for the entire 5.5-hour journey from Singapore to Tokyo without taking a toilet break.

Two weeks ago, a picture of another autorickshaw driver went viral for a unique message he had for anyone travelling in his vehicle. The picture of the backrest of the driver seat had love advice. "Be with someone jiske saath auto bhi Mercedes lage," which translates to, "Be with someone with whom even an auto feels like a Mercedes."