Auto-Rickshaw Driver Gives Relationship Advice, Internet Reacts

An auto-rickshaw driver's unique message for anyone travelling in his vehicle is taking the internet by a storm. Posted on X, a picture of the backrest of the driver seat has love advice. "Be with someone jiske saath auto bhi Mercedes lage," which translates to, "Be with someone with whom even an auto feels like a Mercedes."



A post's caption read, "This autorickshaw quote touched me."

The auto driver's advice went viral in no time, with several people flooding the comments section. "And the award for the Ultimate Valentine's Day message goes to... ," said a person.

Another added, "Heart touching quote."

A user joked, "Thanks to my poor friends, my Alto feels like a Mercedes."

"Uncle knows the game," read a comment.

Over the last few weeks, several autorickshaw drivers have hit the headlines for unique experiments with their vehicles.



Earlier this week, a Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver grabbed attention for turning his vehicle into a moving karaoke stage. In a video shared on Instagram, the driver was seen playing Bollywood classics on the go. The vehicle also featured signage: "Karaoke Autorickshaw", "Please like, comment, and share," and "Google Search" on its roof.



In the viral clip, the driver was also seen singing the song "Phir Wahi Raat Hai" from the 1979 movie Ghar, bringing joy to many. As per the caption, the video was captured in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Before that, a Pune auto rickshaw equipped with booming speakers, colourful LED lights and an aquarium made waves on social media. A short clip of the vehicle, posted to Instagram, showed the well-lit cabin of the auto, with an aquarium filled with fish placed just behind the driver's seat. The speakers were installed atop the aquarium.