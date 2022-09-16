Watch: Bear Plays On Slide In Adorable Way, Internet Says 'Soul Animal'

Picture shows a bear on the slide.

Bears are beautiful animals. People like seeing them because of their cute behaviour in natural environment. Videos of bears having fun in the wild are widely posted on social media. One such video has surfaced on the internet shows a bear playing on slide.

Just a bear on a slide.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QD4yqOwSkr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 15, 2022

The 25-second video begins with the furry animal standing on a slide, then attempting to get down on the ground by walking and maintaining correct balance on the slide.

Shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter, the caption reads "Just a bear on a slide."

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views and over 67,000 likes. More than 8,300 people have shared the post so far. Several individuals have left lovely comments in the post's comment area.

One user wrote, "Bears are such an enigma. They can rip your head off with 1 swipe but they also have such a playful side to them. They're so cool!"

Another said, "A little disappointing he didn't go wheeeeee and hurtle off."

"This bear is my soul animal," wrote a third user while sharing the post.

Recently a video went viral on the social media showed a bear effortlessly opening the door of an unlocked SUV and climbing inside in Colorado, in the United States.

The video was shared by a user named Dylan Faflick on Facebook. It was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The video showed the bear cautiously approaching the parked automobile. It quickly got up on its hind legs and used its paws to unlock the car door. The animal then entered the car, most likely in quest of food, according to the footage. It eventually got into the car.

The video received more than 33,000 views and hundreds of likes after being shared.