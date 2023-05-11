Watch: Barber Shaves His Head To Support Mother Fighting Cancer, Internet Reacts

The wholesome video was shared by Guilherme Magalhaes on Instagram.

It's not easy to fight cancer, it is a gruelling process. People suffering from the disease need constant support and compassion from others. Now, a video is doing rounds on social media in which a barber is seen shaving his mother's hair, who has been diagnosed with cancer. In a heartwarming gesture, the man shaves his head after shaving his mother's hair. However, this is not all, the kind gesture of his colleagues is winning everyone's hearts online.

The wholesome video was shared by Guilherme Magalhaes on Instagram. In the video, a woman is sitting on the chair and is getting her head shaved by her son who works as a barber at the salon. In a few seconds, the son shaves his own head to support his mother. His colleagues notice the same and join him in shaving their hair. The cancer patient was left in tears after witnessing the kind gesture of the men.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 47.8 million views and 3.8 million likes.

"If I'm crying, you are too," said a user.

"Best video of my day!!! Blessings," said another person.

A third user added, " This is the most beautiful support. I played the video for my children to show them this kindness."

"May God bless your journey! Stay strong Ms. Claudia, we're together," commented a user.

"More power to her," added a user.

"What an amazing attitude, for more compassion in the world, for more people like that, hard to find, God bless you always for your good heart, not everyone thinks about the next regardless of being family or not, I am proud to see that the world is not completely lost, there are still good people in the world," said an internet user.